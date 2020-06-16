Kochi

1,560 to arrive by flight today

The Cochin International Airport has scheduled the arrival of seven repatriation flights on Wednesday, including a stopover flight from Frankfurt. These flights will together bring in 1,560 passengers, among whom will be 700 from Saudi Arabia.

A Saudia flight, which was rescheduled on Monday, will arrive on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with 350 passengers from Jeddah.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 11:28:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/1560-to-arrive-by-flight-today/article31846080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY