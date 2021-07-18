1,555 new COVID 19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

18 July 2021 22:03 IST

TPR at 9.43%; 1,540 cases through local transmission

Ernakulam district reported 1,555 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Of them, six persons arrived from outside the State, while 1,540 are cases of local transmission. There are eight cases in which the source of infection is not known. One health worker is among the infected, said a communication from the district administration on Sunday.

Nayarambalam reported the highest number of cases at 61, while those in Chellanam stood at 39, Thrikkakara 39, and Kothamangalam 37. There were 35 cases in Kizhakkambalam, while Mazhuvannoor recorded 33 cases, the communication added.

Koothattukulam, Chittattukara, Edakkattuvayal, Valakam, Aikaranad, Pachalam, Panayappally, Maneed, Karuvelippadi, Palakuzha, and Perumpadappu are places where less than five cases were reported.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 1,224 people were declared cured of the disease on Sunday, while 2,623 came under observation. The district also saw 2,212 people completing the observation period. The number of those under observation stands at 37,064.

Admissions to hospitals and first-line treatment centres stood at 104, while 196 persons were discharged. As many as 13,650 people are under treatment for the disease in the district. They include 92 at the Government Medical College, 27 at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, and 65 at the Ernakulam General Hospital. A total of 16,497 samples have been sent for testing, and the test positivity rate stands at 9.43%.