1,551 cases in Ernakulam

1,133 test positive in Kozhikode

A total of 1,551 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

Thrikkakara recorded 89 new cases, Thripunithura 67, Elamkunnapuzha and Kalamassery 58 each, Vengola 57, Kumbalangi 53, Kottuvally 52, Fort Kochi 50, Palluruthy 43, and Kizhakkambalam 40. Choornikkara and Pallipuram saw 32 cases each. Five health workers tested positive. The source of infection was unclear in 34 cases.

The test positivity rate stood at 15.4% when 10,064 tests were done.

As many as 6,149 people were considered to have recovered on the day, leaving the active caseload at 20,523. While 276 patients were newly admitted to treatment centres, 343 were discharged. A total of 60,682 people remain in quarantine.

Of those who are recovering from the infection, 14,895 remain at home, 1583 are admitted at private hospitals, 580 are at government hospitals, and 41 are at INHS Sanjivani. At first-line treatment centres, 465 people are under treatment, while 284 patients are recovering at second-line treatment centres, and 1,124 are at domiciliary care centres. As many as 476 patients are recovering in ICUs.

Two patients are recovering from mucormycosis (black fungus) in the district, according to figures from the district surveillance unit.

So far, 917 people have succumbed to the infection in the district, going by the State health department’s COVID dashboard.

In Kozhikode

Kozhikode district recorded 1,133 new COVID cases on Friday, while 1,230 were cured and discharged.

Among the new patients were two who had come from other States, while four were health workers. The source of infection was unknown in 16 cases while 1,115 were infected through local transmission.

At present, there are 16,371 COVID patients in the district.

Meanwhile, 10,173 were tested on Friday with a test positivity rate of 11.38%, the District Medical Officer said.

In Thrissur

There were 1,510 fresh cases in the district on Friday while 1,726 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate was 16.76%.

Active cases in the district were 10,088 and 77 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts.

According to the official statistics, 1,489 people, including six health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Friday. Of them, 224 were above the age of 60 and 118 children were below the age of 10. As many as 9,008 samples were taken for the test on Friday.