15,452 complaints received through cVIGIL

Kochi

01 April 2021 01:23 IST

Complaints regarding violation of the election code of conduct, through the mobile application cVIGIL has reached 15,452 till March 31, said a communication here.

Sticking election publicity bills without permission and irregular use of posters are among the major complaints raised through the mobile platform, said the communication. The complaints are transferred from the cVIGIL control room to officials in charge of various constituencies in the district for enquiry and appropriate action. Enquiries into the complaints had revealed that 15,092 complaints were genuine and 360 complaints did not have any base, the communication added. More than 92% of the complaints received by the cVIGIL control room related to illegal banners, posters and use of flex. The largest number of complaints (1,951) were received from Kalamassery constituency. Kochi constituency came second with 1,916 complaints. Muvattupuzha constituency saw 1,815 complaints and Vypeen constituency saw 1,811 complaints. Piravom constituency had only 67 complaints, the communication added.

