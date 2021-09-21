1,545 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

21 September 2021 22:24 IST

Test positivity rate stands at 11.53% in district

As many as 1,545 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

A total of 1,514 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 25 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 11.53%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thripunithura (71), Thrikkakara (47), Mudakuzha (47), and Kalamassery (42).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elamkulam, North Paravur, Varapetti, Edavanakad, Kadamakudy, Thevara, Ayappankavu, Maneed, Ayampuzha, and Pothanikad, according to an official release. Around 13,398 tests were held on Tuesday. About 17,415 persons are under treatment in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Migrants vaccinated

About 50,055 migrant workers in Ernakulam have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to official estimates.

This include 13,330 doses facilitated by the employees of the migrant workers. Around 64% of the workers had received the first dose. P.M. Firoz, District Labour Officer, said that efforts were on to attain 100% target by the end of this month.

Around 27 lakh people have received the first dose in Ernakulam and 12 lakh have received both the doses.