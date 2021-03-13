154 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

Kochi

13 March 2021 01:50 IST

Recoveries outpace fresh cases; 623 test negative

A total of 154 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Friday.

Two health workers have been infected, and the source of infection could not be traced in seven cases.

Edappally recorded nine new cases, Kaloor seven, and Thrikkakara and Vengoor saw six each.

Recoveries continue to outpace fresh cases, with 623 people testing negative on Friday. As many as 15,875 people remain in quarantine, and the active caseload stands at 4,796. A total of 6,531 samples were collected for testing.

Of those recovering from the infection, 4,143 are recuperating at home, 31 are at Government Medical College Hospital, 40 are at PVS Hospital, 10 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and three are at District Hospital, Aluva. At FLTCs, 46 people are being monitored, while 84 are admitted at SLTCs.