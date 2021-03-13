154 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

A total of 154 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Friday.
Two health workers have been infected, and the source of infection could not be traced in seven cases.
Edappally recorded nine new cases, Kaloor seven, and Thrikkakara and Vengoor saw six each.
Recoveries continue to outpace fresh cases, with 623 people testing negative on Friday. As many as 15,875 people remain in quarantine, and the active caseload stands at 4,796. A total of 6,531 samples were collected for testing.
Of those recovering from the infection, 4,143 are recuperating at home, 31 are at Government Medical College Hospital, 40 are at PVS Hospital, 10 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and three are at District Hospital, Aluva. At FLTCs, 46 people are being monitored, while 84 are admitted at SLTCs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath