Kochi

154 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

A total of 154 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Friday.

Two health workers have been infected, and the source of infection could not be traced in seven cases.

Edappally recorded nine new cases, Kaloor seven, and Thrikkakara and Vengoor saw six each.

Recoveries continue to outpace fresh cases, with 623 people testing negative on Friday. As many as 15,875 people remain in quarantine, and the active caseload stands at 4,796. A total of 6,531 samples were collected for testing.

Of those recovering from the infection, 4,143 are recuperating at home, 31 are at Government Medical College Hospital, 40 are at PVS Hospital, 10 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and three are at District Hospital, Aluva. At FLTCs, 46 people are being monitored, while 84 are admitted at SLTCs.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 1:51:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/154-test-positive-for-sars-cov-2-in-ernakulam/article34056750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY