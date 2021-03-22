154 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

22 March 2021 00:23 IST

As many as 154 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

One health worker has tested positive and the source of infection could not be determined in two cases. Thirteen people have tested positive from Manjalloor, seven from Thrikkakara, and six each from Asamannoor, Avoli, Kunnathunad, Chengamanad, and Pampakuda.

With 130 people testing negative on Sunday, the district’s active caseload stands at 2,941. For testing, 5,336 swabs were collected. A total of 10,350 people remain in quarantine.

While 2,422 people are recovering at home, 29 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 27 patients are at PVS Hospital, 46 patients are at the CIAL COVID care centre, nine are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and four patients are at the District Hospital, Aluva. Seventeen people are recovering at FLTCs, while 76 patients are at SLTCs.

The district has recorded 1,28,138 cases and 443 deaths so far.