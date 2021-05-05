154 arrested, 411 cases registered

KOCHI

05 May 2021 22:41 IST

The police are cracking the whip on violators of the pandemic protocol being enforced in the wake of the implementation of the lockdown-like restrictions as 411 cases were registered, 154 persons were arrested and 33 vehicles were seized across the district on Wednesday.

Fourteen cases were registered for quarantine violations as well. Besides, 3,190 were booked for not wearing masks and 3,209 for not maintaining social distance. Over 15,000 people were let off with a warning.

The Ernakulam Rural police registered 275 cases and arrested 66. Sixteen persons were arrested for quarantine violations and 31 vehicles were seized, while 1,995 were booked for not wearing mask and 2,015 for not maintaining social distance.

Meanwhile, the rural police have embarked on a campaign by visiting the households of the quarantined persons to know about their well-being and living conditions.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), said that special teams had been deployed from all 34 police stations across the five sub divisions. Not less than three bike petrol teams were being deployed from each station. They would visit the quarantined persons and register their health status and ensure delivery of essential articles, including medicines. Assistance will be given to install mobile app to help the quarantined to reach out to the police and health departments during emergencies.

A round-the-clock COVID control room was also functioning at the district police headquarters.