1,536 test positive in Ernakulam

As many as 1,536 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

The number of those who got infected through local transmission stood at 1,517. The source of infection in 16 cases has not been ascertained.

The test positivity rate was 9.84%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Payipra (56), Elankunnapuzha (47), Vengoor (44), Kuttampuzha (36), Chellanam (36), Thripunithura (36), Nayarambalam (36), Thrikkakara (35), Pallipuram (35), Kalamassery (32), and Nellikuzhi (32).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayampuzha, Ernakulam North, Kalady, Thirumaradi, Vadavucode, Elamkulam, Thoppumpady and Sreemoolanagaram. As many as 13,525 persons in the district are under treatment after testing positive, according to an official release.