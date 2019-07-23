1,531 new enterprises launched in Ernakulam district

A total of 1,531 new enterprises have been launched in Ernakulam district in the last financial year with fresh investments worth ₹150 crore, says the annual report released by the District Industries Centre. The new enterprises have created a total of more than 6,000 jobs.

The district has also seen a step forward in the Udyog Aadhaar registration, a system under which a unique identity is provided to each enterprise on the lines of the Aadhaar identity of individual persons. According to the DIC report for the last financial year, the number of Udyog Aadhaar registration stood at 5,608, including those enterprises that are already in existence.

The Department of Industries and Commerce also disbursed ₹9.51 crore in entrepreneurship support to 127 applicants. A similar amount was expected to be spent as entrepreneurship support during the current financial year, the report added.

More than ₹2 crore has been distributed as margin money grant to new entrepreneurs under the Prime Minister’s employment generation programme.

The district has also seen improvement in the process of granting approval for new enterprises. While the single-window system is being cleared of the difficulties associated with its use now, 42 of the 62 applications received last financial year were approved.

The district also saw a good crop of new entrepreneurs set up business after entrepreneurship development programmes organised by the department. Ten new enterprises have been launched. The target is to generate 60 new enterprises so that the new ventures would create 250 new jobs.

Efforts to mould young entrepreneurs at the student level has resulted in the formation of 56 enterprise development clubs.