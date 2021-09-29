1,526 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 12.6%

As many as 1,526 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

A total of 1,491 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 28 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 12.6%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Varapetti (51), Thripunithura (46), Thrikkakara (44), Kavalangad (43), and Puthenvelikkara (42).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Amballoor, Aarakuzha, Edavanakad, Thammanam, Kalady, Chellanam, Panampilly Nagar, Elamkulam, Koothattukulam, Edakochi, and Mundamveli, according to an official release.

Around 12,080 tests were conducted on Wednesday. About 22,523 persons are under treatment in the district.