151 casual workers lose jobs in Lakshadweep

MPs denied permission to travel to islands

The Lakshadweep administration has decided to disengage the service of 151 casual labourers associated with the Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports (SPORTS) units.

The order issued by S. Asker Ali, managing director of SPORTS, cited the closure of the tourist season on account of the onset of monsoon and the consequent end to the tourism season for the decision.

“There has been the practice of disengagement of casual labourers during the tourist off-season in the past. 317 and 207 casual labourers were disengaged for 45 days and 30 days respectively in 208-19 and 2019-20 respectively,” said the order.

So, the society has decided to disengage 151 casual labourers considering the financial condition, actual requirement, and past precedents for a period of two months with effect from July 5, the order said.

Meanwhile, the Dweep administration denied permission to Hibi Eden and T.N. Prathapan, MPs, and C.R. Rakesh Sharma to travel to Lakshadweep. The order signed by S. Asker Ali, District Collector holding additional charge of Additional District Magistrate, said he was satisfied that “their visit to the islands for political activities will certainly disturb the calm and peaceful atmosphere of the islands and it will be against the interest of the general public who are Scheduled Tribes, public order and security of the Union Territory (sic).”