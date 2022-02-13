1,509 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

A total of 1,509 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Sunday.

There are no cases of arrivals from outside the State, while 1,118 are cases of local spread, said a communication from the district health authorities. There are 386 cases in which the source of infection is not known, while five health workers are among the newly infected.

The communication said that 4,577 people were declared cured on Sunday, while 2,017 were brought under observation in their own homes. The day also saw a total of 4,265 people being brought out of the list of those being observed for the infection. The total number of people under observation in their homes now stands at 30,790. There are a total of 25,868 people under treatment in the district.

The communication also said that a total of 8,673 samples were sent for tests on Sunday. A total of 363 vaccines were administered on Sunday.