1,500 litres of spurious toddy seized in Aluva

July 26, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 1,500 litres of spurious toddy was seized and four persons were arrested from an illicit manufacturing unit in Aluva on Wednesday.

The arrested are Jithin Joseph, 40, and Joseph Thomas 44, of Paravur and Shaji Ouseph, 47, and Vincent Augustine, 63, of Kodungalloor. The operation was carried out jointly by the State Excise Enforcement Squad and the Special Squad of the Excise Ernakulam division. Samples of the toddy will be sent for chemical examination.

Reportedly, the illegal unit had been functioning for more than eight months and yet even the neighbours did not have any clue. The accused persons allegedly used to adulterate pure toddy brought from Palakkad with some sort of a white chemical paste and powder. They were reportedly selling the adulterated toddy to several licensed toddy shops across Ernakulam. A small quantity of the white powder and various manufacturing equipment were also seized.

The adulterated toddy with toxic chemical composition posed serious health issues, including cancer. The excise is trying to track down the customers of the spurious toddy. Preliminary inspection of the mobile phones of the accused persons has given some leads about the customers and officials are pursuing them.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Abkari Act. The accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

