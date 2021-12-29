1,500 cops to deployed in Ernakulam rural to keep New Year revelry in check

KOCHI

29 December 2021 13:36 IST

K. Karthik, the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) has warned of strict action against New Year revelry if found in violation of the Covid-19 protocol.

The Ernakulam rural police have put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure that the celebrations pass off without any untoward incidents. Nearly 1500 police personnel will be deployed for security from the day before New Year eve.

Using the public announcement system, organising programmes in public spaces without prior permission and bursting firecrackers in public places remain banned. Those found driving under the influence of alcohol will be sternly dealt with. Vehicle checking will also be intensified to detect drunken driving and the licences of those found guilty will be suspended.

Liquor outlets will not be allowed to function beyond the permissible time limit. Outlets will be closely monitored for any possible violations. Men and women police personnel, both in uniform and in plain clothes, will be deployed at public places, beaches and parks to check public drinking and troubling of women and children.

Trained police personnel have been deployed for the detection and crack down on those found selling and dealing in drugs and other contraband. CCTVs have been mounted at beaches and parks to observe the happenings round-the-clock.

Special bandobast and patrolling will be implemented in all rural police stations limits since the evening of December 31. Camera-aided enforcement will be undertaken against overspeeding while checking drives will also be held with the help of interceptor vehicles in various parts of the district.

Police personnel in plainclothes will be deployed at tourists spots to ensure that visitors, including foreign tourists, are not troubled. “People should avoid crowding in beaches and other public places. Visitors will not be allowed to beaches after the permitted time. People should also cooperate by avoiding DJ parties,” said Mr. Karthik.

Police reminded that nighttime curfew will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m from December 30 to January 2. New Year celebrations should end by 10 p.m. Vehicles, including altered ones, found engaged in illegal racing on public roads will be confiscated.