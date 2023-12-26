GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,500 cops to be deployed in Ernakulam for safe and secure New Year celebrations

December 26, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police are gearing up to throw a security blanket around the forthcoming New Year celebrations in an effort to ensure that the festivities go on in a peaceful manner without any untoward incidents.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena said around 1,500 police personnel would be deployed during the celebrations. Every police station will have special patrol teams. Police personnel in plainclothes will be deployed at all important points.

Those caught driving under the influence of alcohol will be strictly dealt with. Overspeeding and rash and negligent driving will attract stern measures. Unauthorised assemblies will not be allowed in public places and by roadsides late into the night.

Parties marking New Year celebrations will be under police surveillance. Participants will have to produce identity cards. Organisers should keep a register of details, including names and contact numbers, of participants. They should also ensure that there is no substance abuse.

The police stations concerned should be alerted in advance about the celebrations. Programmes should be organised in compliance with the directions of the police.

Special teams have been deployed for seizure of alcohol and drugs. Special checking will be conducted along district borders. History-sheeters, including those booked in the past for pickpocketing, robbery, and drug peddling, are under police surveillance.

