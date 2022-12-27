ADVERTISEMENT

1,500 cops in Ernakulam Rural to keep New Year revelry in check

December 27, 2022 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police limits will remain under a security blanket with 1,500 police personnel to be deployed to ensure that New Year revelry does not go out of control creating law and order issues.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar has given instructions to officials keep a close eye over celebrations. There will be separate patrolling teams at the police station level in addition to plainclothes men and women at important points.

Drunk driving will be strictly dealt with. Those found engaged in overspeeding and reckless driving will not be spared either. Unlawful assemblies will not be allowed in public places. DJ parties and all celebrations will be under police scanner. Participants in the parties should carry identity cards. Organisers should maintain register of participants and ensure that alcohol and drugs are not used.

Party organisers should also obtain prior approval from the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police. The police stations concerned should also be informed. Programmes should be held subject to instructions from the police.

Special teams will be deployed to crack down on networks dealing in alcohol and drugs. There will be special checking on district borders. History-sheeters will be under police surveillance.

