150 temporary appointments in Ernakulam to help speed up land conversion works

As many as 150 temporary Lower Division (LD) clerks were issued appointment orders on Monday by the district revenue authorities to help speed up work on land conversion. District Collector Jafar Malik handed over the orders to the new appointees, said a communication here from the Public Relations department.

The new appointees will work in Revenue department offices from Tuesday. They have been asked to deal with files on an urgent basis.

They were selected on the basis of a written test conducted at eight centres in the district. A total of 2,622 people were issued hall tickets for the tests and 1,794 took the tests. A total of 457 were shortlisted. The appointment is for a period of six months.