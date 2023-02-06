15 years on, no end to plight of Moolampilly evictees

February 06, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The 15th anniversary of the forceful eviction of families from Moolampilly for the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal was observed here under the aegis of the Moolampilly Coordination Committee.

The committee has been observing the day as Rights Day every year since the fateful day in 2008 when families were forcefully evicted and their houses pulled down with little notice or arrangements for their rehabilitation. Moolampilly has since then become the byword for the plight faced by people evicted for development projects anywhere in the State.

This year, the committee proposes to conduct a slew of novel protest programmes till March 19, which marks the anniversary of the Moolampilly package notified by the State government for the evictees. A documentary featuring the tragic scenes of the forceful eviction is also being beamed through big screens at various places.

The committee has demanded the implementation of the Moolampilly package in its right spirit and the regular convening of the monitoring committee chaired by the District Collector for reviewing the progress of the implementation of the package. Evicted families are actively participating in the protest programmes.

As many as 316 families from across seven villages, including Moolampilly, were evicted for the Vallarpadam project. Initially, then Left Democratic Front government had adopted the stance that the evictees were not eligible for any rehabilitation other than nominal compensation under the archaic Land Acquisition Act.

However, the government baulked in the face of a popular protest in the form of a Satyagraha since the day after the forceful eviction leading to the notification of the package on March 19 that same year.

The committee alleged that neither bureaucracy nor successive governments had made any honest effort for the implementation of the package. So far, 32 affected persons have died without enjoying the fruit of the package, while many have become bedridden. The committee also alleged that a long-standing demand for the appointment of a senior official to supervise the implementation of the package was yet to be met.