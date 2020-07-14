15 test positive in Ernakulam

Kochi

14 July 2020 00:20 IST

Five were infected through local transmission

Five of the 15 COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the district on Monday were through local transmission, providing some respite from the surge in positive cases reported over the past two days.

A 6-year-old from Edathala whose mother and sibling had tested positive earlier, has turned positive. The 4-year-old daughter of a COVID-19 positive headload worker at the Aluva market has also tested positive. She was staying in Kakkanad. A 25-year-old from Chellanam, who was on the contact list of another patient, has tested positive. A 29-year-old from Alangad, also on the contact list of another patient, has tested positive. A 21-year-old from Alangad who had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for another ailment, has contracted the disease and was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

A 30-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 43-year-old who arrived from Mumbai by flight, a 24-year-old and a 23-year-old who arrived from Bengaluru by flight, a 28-year-old who arrived from Chennai, a 38-year-old from Hyderabad, a 21-year-old who arrived from Qatar, a 25-year-old and a 22-year-old from New Delhi tested positive on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Twelve people recovered from the disease and 333 patients are currently being treated at hospitals. As many as 402 samples were collected for testing on Monday.

Cops in quarantine

Police inspector M. Manoj and three police personnel from the Eloor police station have gone into quarantine on Monday after a person they arrested tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The police personnel were involved in arresting a person on Sunday for possession of narcotics in Cheranellore panchayat.

Firemen disinfected the Eloor police station before office hours on Monday.