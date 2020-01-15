Kochi

15 officers of Navy graduate as Observers

A batch of 15 officers of the Navy, including one woman officer, and three officers of the Coast Guard graduated as ‘Observers’ (airborne combatants) at a passing-out parade held at naval air station Garuda on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), reviewed the parade and awarded the coveted ‘golden wings’ to the passing out officers, says a communication.

