15 more e-buses, 10 hydrogen buses to join metro’s feeder network

The number of e-buses operating feeder services of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has increased to nine.

They have altogether covered over 1 lakh km, ferrying over 85,000 people during the past 115 days. They are operating in 13 routes from different metro stations.

The e-buses being operated by Kleen Smart Bus Ltd (KSBL) have been licenced by KMRL. They operate between five to six daily services to areas like the international airport, Angamaly, Vyttila, Perumbavoor, Fort Kochi, Infopark, Eramalloor, Njarakkal, Muvattupuzha, and Paravur.

Efforts are on to procure another 15 such buses and a fleet of 10 hydrogen-run buses for operating in the metro’s feeder routes.