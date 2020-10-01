15 lakh vegetable seedlings ready at Nadukkara

KOCHI

01 October 2020 01:43 IST

It is part of a mission to distribute one crore saplings

The Nadukkara Hi-Tech Vegetable Seedlings, near Muvattupuzha, is ready to deliver 15 lakh seedlings as part of the efforts to distribute 1 crore saplings.

The facility that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in December 2017, works under the supervision of the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam.

Though the preparations for the distribution of the seedlings has been delayed by the COVID-19 restrictions, the high-tech nursery was shut only between March 23 and 31, said a communication here.

More takers

Manager Bimal Roy said that the centre was able to sell ₹3 lakh worth of seedlings during the lockdown period as more and more people turned to farming activities in the wake of the lockdown.

The farm has also started producing cold season vegetable seedlings such as cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and capsicum.

Twenty-five types of vegetable seedlings suited to the Kerala conditions are available from the facility. Along with these, saplings of cold season vegetables are also available.