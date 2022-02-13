15 km of Kerala coast vulnerable, finds INCOIS study

Coastal belt of four districts prone to sea erosion, sea level rise

The coastline around the districts of Kannur, Kochi, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod are highly vulnerable to coastal processes, including sea erosion and sea level rise, according to a scientific assessment carried out by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). The study assessed that around 15 km of the coastal belt of the State fell in the vulnerable category.

The risks faced by the coastal districts of the State were revealed in the Coastal Vulnerability Index (CVI) prepared by the Centre. The CVI of Kerala was assessed by looking into the parameters like sea level and shoreline change rates, coastal geomorphology, slope and elevation of the coasts, significant wave height and tidal range, said T. M Balakrishnan Nair, senior scientist and group director, Operational Ocean Services and Applied Research Group of the Centre.

The analysis revealed that 2.39% of the State's coastlines were under very high vulnerability, 8.46% were under high, and 38.94% under medium vulnerability.

Rising sea level

The vulnerability will be high in coasts with high elevation or steepness. The coasts of Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod belong to this segment. The recurrence of high waves could also add to the vulnerability. Sea level rise is another matter of concern. In Kerala, sea level is annually rising by 3 to 3.4mm, he said.

Contribution of anthropogenic activities like construction of ports and breakwater systems to coastal vulnerability is yet to be quantified as the focus of the research was on natural processes, Dr. Nair said.

The vulnerability of the coasts of districts like Alappuzha, which are located below the sea level, could be high. Sea erosion will be high in such areas, he added said.

Socio-economic impact

The current CVI was based on the physical vulnerability of the coasts. The socio-economic impact of the high vulnerability needs to be looked into separately. Detailed assessment on the adaptive capacity of the exposed communities along the vulnerable coast is necessary to plan mitigation measures, he suggested.

The national-level assessment revealed that 124 coastal kilometres of Gujarat, 65 km of Tamil Nadu, and 48 km of Goa were vulnerable.