1,491 test positive in Ernakulam

Kochi

22 June 2021 20:29 IST

Active caseload stands at 14,263

As many as 1,491 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday. A test positivity rate of 10.17% was recorded when 14,658 tests were done.

Thrikkakara recorded 58 new cases, Keezhmad 57, and Palluruthy 45. Kadungalloor, Thripunithura and Maradu registered 43 new cases each, Mundamveli saw 40, Kalamassery and Pallipuram 38 each, and Choornikkara 34. Nine health workers have tested positive. The source of infection could not be traced in 26 cases. Puthenvelikara recorded 29 cases, Karumaloor and Njarakkal 28, Edathala 26, and Fort Kochi 25.

A total of 1,021 recoveries were recorded on the day. The active caseload stands at 14,263. While 142 people were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, 180 were discharged.

While 9,594 people are recovering from the infection at home, 1,018 patients are at private hospitals, 461 are at government hospitals, and 1,671 people are recuperating at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres.

As many as 39,502 people remain in quarantine.