KOCHI

12 January 2022 00:53 IST

A total of 1,478 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate was 17.11%. Those who got infected through contact was 1,463. The source of infection in six cases was not confirmed. The number of active cases in the district was 8,713.

About 1,370 persons were placed under home surveillance on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising