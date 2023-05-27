147 complaints settled at Vypeen Theera Sadass

May 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Vypeen leg of the Theera Sadass settled 147 of the 464 complaints received ahead of the programme. The event was organised with Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian as the chair.

The nature of the complaints included granting of ‘pattayam’ and entering the property in the transfer registry, said a press release here. There were also 22 complaints related to delay in the Life Mission programme. The complaints were given a special hearing.

Appeals for compensation for loss of boats, fishing equipment, and applications for kerosene permits were also considered. There were also applications for financial support, renovation of the Elamkunnappuzha river, housing projects, sanitation, drinking water, and drainage.

Some of the demands included making laptops available to children of fishermen, increasing the number of wooden boats and ensuring the their quality.

There were 20 complaints related to building of sea protection wall, construction of coastal highway, building of bridges, and renovation of fish landing centres. There were 19 applications for a change in alignment of the coastal highway. The complaints would be followed up, according to the press release.

One of the key complaints raised at the Vypeen event was the conversion of pokkali paddy fields into shrimp farming facilities without the authorisation of the authorities.