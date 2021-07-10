1,465 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

10 July 2021 22:03 IST

Around 1,465 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

Nearly 1,432 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 24 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.65%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Elankunnapuzha (74), Pallipuram (46), Chellanam (43), Nayarambalam (42), Chittatukara (37), Keezhmad (34), Thrikkakara (34), Cheranelloor (32), and Kadavanthra (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kumbalam, Koothattukulam, Thuravoor, Pachalam, Panampilly Nagar, Paingottur, Mudakuzha, Thirumaradi, Thoppumpady, Panayappilli, Elamkulam, Chakkaraparambu, Ayappankavu, Kizhakkambalam, and Thammanam.

Around 12,252 persons in the district are under treatment after testing positive, according to an official release.