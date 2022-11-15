₹146.5 crore disbursed in motor accident claim cases

Trending
The National Lok Adalat held across the State on November 12 saw ₹146.5 crore being disbursed in motor accident claim cases. The amount was settled in as many as 4,599 cases against 10,017 cases that were considered.
The programme held at all court centres across the State on the day succeeded in disposing 88,175 cases, including 74,097 petty cases. The total value of cases that were settled on the day was estimated at ₹237.53 crore, including the fine amount of ₹8.32 crore from 74,097 petty cases, said a communication issued by K.T. Nazar Ahamed, Member Secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.
