1,460 test positive

KOCHI

24 June 2021 22:29 IST

Drive in Chellanam to detect cases

About 1,460 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Ernakulam district on Thursday.

Nearly 1,419 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 23 cases has not been ascertained. Ten health workers figured in the 1,460 persons who were tested positive.

Chellanam recorded 84 positive cases against the nine reported on Wednesday. Health officials attributed the increase in number to the spike in tests being held in the region. An intensive drive is on in Chellanam and tests have been ramped up to ensure early detection, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 50 included Kalamassery (55) and Thripunitura (56). The areas in which the number of cases was above 30 included Choornikara, Kumbalanghi, Elamkunnapuzha, Chittatukara, Keezhmad, Thrikkakara, Amballoor, and Palluruthy, according to an official release. Some of the areas in which the number of positive case was less than five included Edavanakad, Kavalangad, Kizhakkambalam, Thevara, Thoppumpady, Pallarimangalam, Maradi, Mudakuzha, Karukutty, Nedumbassery, Palarivattom, Poonithura, and Ponekkara. There are 3,796 beds vacant for COVID-19 treatment in the district. Nearly 900 persons are receiving help in the 70 domiciliary care centres having a total capacity of 2,887 beds. Nearly 310 persons are receiving treatment in the 14 second line treatment centres set up by the Health Department. Over 500 persons are admitted in the 18 government facilities for COVID treatment in the district.