146 passengers leave for UAE after COVID tests at Kochi airport

KOCHI

05 July 2021 19:05 IST

Rapid PCR testing facility gives out result in less than half an hour

The Rapid PCR testing facility established by Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at its international terminal has turned out to be a boon for passengers travelling to the UAE. A total of 146 passengers travelled to the UAE after undergoing tests at the airport on Monday, said a communication from CIAL.

The passengers left by Etihad flight EY247 at 8.15 a.m. The test is mandatory to enter the Gulf country and the CIAL facility gives out the result in less than half an hour.

Though the ban on international air travel is effective till July 31 due to the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, a special arrangement made between India and some countries permits passengers to fly to some international sectors through air bubble operations.

In continuation with this, the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management amended the travel protocol for Indian passengers on its June 19 circular, permitting them to arrive in the UAE in compliance with rules, including a mandatory Rapid PCR negative certificate taken within four hours prior to departure. CIAL commissioned the facility on June 28.

CIAL’s testing centre at T3 has the capacity to carry out the test on 200 passengers in an hour.