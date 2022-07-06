₹14.5 crore sanctioned for Cochin Cancer Centre development

The government has earmarked about ₹380 crore for setting up the Cochin Cancer Research Centre. File photo

CCRC new building likely to be completed by next year-end

The government has accorded administrative sanction to the tune of ₹14.5 crore for the development of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC).

The fund will be used for procuring medicine (₹2 crore); hospital equipment (₹5 crore); district cancer control programme (₹67 lakh); population-based cancer registry (₹40 lakh); modernisation (₹87 lakh); and cancer training programme (₹6 lakh).

Health Minister Veena George said in a communication that the new building for the CCRC is expected to be completed by end of 2023. The financial assistance will also be used to buy standby anaesthesia machine, portable ultra sound machine, coagulation analyser and equipment for the operation theatre, she said.

According to official estimates, 1,108 cancer patients had registered at the centre last year. About 1, 950 persons had received chemotherapy treatment. Nearly 230 surgeries were performed, besides extending mammogram and ultra sound services to the patients.

Dr. P.G. Balagopal, Director of the CCRC, said that around 70% of the construction of the ‘A’ block has been completed. Work on the ‘B’ and ‘C’ blocks has started while the construction of ramp and water tank will start soon. The construction work is expected to be over by October-November. The project is expected to be ready with all facilities by October, 2023, he said.

Infrastructure Kerala Ltd. is the special purpose vehicle executing the work. The government has earmarked about ₹380 crore, including specialised medical equipment for the centre, under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.