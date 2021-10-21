1,434 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 10.9%

KOCHI

21 October 2021 22:19 IST

As many as 1,434 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. A total of 1,411 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection was not ascertained in 16 cases. The test positivity rate was 10.9%. The regions that reported positive cases above 30 included Thrikkakara (68), Chittatukara (63), Thripunithura (40), Chendamangalam (37), Kalamassery (34), Ayampuzha (31), and Elankunnapuzha (31). Some of the places that had fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Panayappilli, Vaduthala, Ernakulam South, Pallipuram, Mulavukad, Okkal, Chellanam, Thoppumpady, Pachalam, and Poonithura, according to an official release. The number of active cases in the district was 12,305 as on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising