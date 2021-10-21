As many as 1,434 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. A total of 1,411 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection was not ascertained in 16 cases. The test positivity rate was 10.9%. The regions that reported positive cases above 30 included Thrikkakara (68), Chittatukara (63), Thripunithura (40), Chendamangalam (37), Kalamassery (34), Ayampuzha (31), and Elankunnapuzha (31). Some of the places that had fewer than five cases were Edakochi, Panayappilli, Vaduthala, Ernakulam South, Pallipuram, Mulavukad, Okkal, Chellanam, Thoppumpady, Pachalam, and Poonithura, according to an official release. The number of active cases in the district was 12,305 as on Thursday.
1,434 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 10.9%
Special Correspondent
KOCHI,
October 21, 2021 22:19 IST
Special Correspondent
KOCHI,
October 21, 2021 22:19 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 21, 2021 10:20:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/1434-test-positive-in-ernakulam-tpr-109/article37115558.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story