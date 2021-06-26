1,414 test positive in Ernakulam

District records test positivity rate of 9.76%

Thrikkakara saw the highest number of cases on Saturday with 67 people testing positive. This was followed by Thripunithura with 46 new cases, Kalamassery 44, and Payipra and Mazhuvannoor 40 each.

Piravom recorded 32 new cases, Fort Kochi 30, and Elamkunnapuzha, Keezhmad, Chellanam and Vengola 29 each. Five health workers tested positive on Saturday. The source of infection could not be traced in 32 cases.

As many as 1,174 people were considered to have recovered. A total 327 people were discharged from treatment centres, as against 76 new admissions.

The active case load in Ernakulam is 13,150. Of those who are recovering, 8,749 remain at home. The number of people undergoing COVID treatment at tertiary care facilities has fallen. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 97 patients are recovering, while five patients are admitted at PVS Hospital where the COVID care centre will wind up soon. At the Ernakulam General Hospital, 55 patients are recovering, while 40 are at the Aluva District Hospital. As many as 286 people are admitted in intensive care units.

A total of 3,788 beds are available for COVID treatment at government facilities. Of these, 1,894 are across 67 domiciliary care centres and 501 are at 13 first-line treatment centres. At 14 second-line treatment centres that are equipped with oxygen supply, 461 beds are available, while 881 are available across 18 government hospitals.