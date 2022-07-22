₹1,401-crore worth compensation for NH widening awarded in ‘record time’

The entire ₹1,401 crore allotted to compensate people who surrendered their land for NH widening in Ernakulam district has been disbursed, making it a district where compensation was handed over in record time, says a release.

This could be achieved in 18 months on a war footing, although the final notification for land acquisition was issued for Ernakulam only in 2021. Disbursal of compensation is yet to be completed in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, where the notification was issued as early as 2012.

Ernakulam could complete disbursal of allotted sums to 2,253 land owners owing to the readying of an action plan under the supervision of District Collector Jafar Malik.