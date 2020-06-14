1,400 expatriates to arrive by flights today

KOCHI

14 June 2020 22:22 IST

A total of 1,400 expatriates are expected to arrive in Kochi on Monday in seven relief flights operated from the Middle East, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, even as Cochin International Airport confirmed the arrival of 1,420 international passengers on Sunday.

There will be two flights from Kuwait, one each from Jeddah, Colombo, Doha, Muscat, and Kuala Lumpur, on Monday. Indigo 6E9802 from Muscat is scheduled for a 3 a.m. landing. Another Indigo flight 6E9638 from Doha will touch down at 7.35 a.m. Air India AI1202 from Colombo will arrive at 11.10 a.m. Soudia will operate a flight SV3774 from Jeddah, which will land at 1 p.m. GoAir has scheduled two operations from Kuwait; the first one G87090 will land at 5 p.m. and the second one G87086 at 8 p.m. Air India Express IX1487 from Kuala Lumpur is scheduled for 6.40 p.m.

All flights, except Soudia and Air India, will carry 180 passengers each. Soudia is evacuating 350 passengers and Air India will have 150 passengers from Colombo.

Meanwhile, Sunday saw the cancellation of two relief flights - GoAir from Kuwait and Fly Dubai from Dubai while Air Arabia scheduled a late hour arrival operation with 180 passengers. CIAL confirmed the arrival of 1,420 passengers, including 170 from the Central Asian Country of Tajikistan.

The airport handled 11 arrival and 11 departure operations in the domestic sector on Sunday. A total of 1,289 domestic passengers arrived on Saturday and 1,060 took off from Kochi.