140 more charged in ‘Operation Screen’ drive

A total of 140 motorists were charged for travelling in vehicles having sun films or curtains on their glass windows and windscreen, by MVD officials attached to offices of Ernakulam RTO and Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam) on Monday.
This is apart from penalty imposed on cars and vans by personnel of other RTO and sub-RTO offices in suburban towns, MVD sources said. A total of 218 motorists were charged with the offence on Sunday, when the drive named Operation Screen was launched.
MVD officials said that this followed orders issued by the High Court and the Supreme Court in the wake of the Nirbhaya case that shook the nation. “Most cars and other vehicles come with up to 30% tinted glasses that were factory fitted and this is permissible under the law. The MVD drive is against sticking tinted sheets which further affect the visibility of occupants. Moreover, the glass windows and windscreen must crumple into granules in case of an accident. Sticking tinted sheet over them will hamper this, posing a risk to life. All vehicles, including ambulances, ought to adhere to the rule, since ambulances illegally ferrying people and cargo have been nabbed in the past,” they said.
The special drive will continue for another fortnight. Motorists who are waved down for the offence also have to pay a penalty for other omissions that may come to light when personnel inspect their vehicle, they said.
