140 kg of ganja seized during two operations in Ernakulam

105 kg of the substance was seized in Angamaly from two cars and 35 kg from a house at Avoli

The Ernakulam rural police in association with the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force seized 140 kg of ganja in two separate operations on Wednesday morning.

In the first operation, the police team chased down three accused in two cars at Angamaly and seized from them 105 kg of ganja found in 50 tightly sealed packs. The arrested were identified as Ansal, 34, of Thodupuzha; Nizar, 37, of Perumpadachira; and Chanthu, 22, of Vellathooval.

The accused were in the police radar following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. Information received from them on interrogation led to the seizure of another 35 kg of ganja found hidden in 17 similarly sealed packets in a rented house at Avoli in Ernakulam rural limits.

“The accused are suspected to be wholesale dealers who had smuggled in the drug in the past. We have already launched a probe and more people are suspected to be involved in the case,” said Mr. Karthik. A case has been registered invoking relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The ganja seized from the cars was reportedly being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Thodupuzha in Idukki. “They had procured it from the tribal belt of Annavaram near Visakhapatnam and the rented house was being used to stock the contraband,” said M. R. Madhu Babu, Dy SP, Narcotic Cell.

Many seizures of ganja has been reported in the district of late. The latest comes close on the heels of the seizure of nearly 13 kg ganja in two separate incidents in the city on Tuesday alone. In one case, 2.50 kg of the substance was seized from a courier firm after it was found hidden amidst rice powder, turmeric and coriander powder in a carton to be sent to Dubai.

A few days ago, three youngsters were nabbed with 45 LSD stamps they had ordered online and received by courier.

A team led by Mr. Babu and comprising of inspectors Sony Mathai and Peter K.J., sub-inspector Soofy T.M., assistant sub-inspectors Shibu Joseph, Saju Paul, Biju M.V., and Joseph P.J., senior civil police officers Rony Augustine, Salin Kumar, K.B. Jinson, M.G. Geemon George, Jaimon, M.V. Satheeshan, Subi, and Anil participated in the operations.