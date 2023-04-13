ADVERTISEMENT

₹140 cr. released for pension benefits to retired KSRTC staff, Chief Secretary tells HC

April 13, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the State government has decided to release ₹140 crore to KSRTC for paying two months pensionary benefits to its retired employees.

The Chief Secretary who appeared online before the court also submitted that the disbursement of pensions would be completed by April 18. Biju Prabhakar, Transport Secretary and CMD of KSRTC, also appeared before the court online.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while considering a contempt of court case against the State government, had directed them to appear before the court and give a firm commitment as to the mode and methods of pension payments to the retired staff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court recorded the submissions of the Chief Secretary and made it clear that if the payments were made as submitted by the Chief Secretary, he and the Transport Secretary need not be present in person in the next hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US