₹140 cr. released for pension benefits to retired KSRTC staff, Chief Secretary tells HC

April 13, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the State government has decided to release ₹140 crore to KSRTC for paying two months pensionary benefits to its retired employees.

The Chief Secretary who appeared online before the court also submitted that the disbursement of pensions would be completed by April 18. Biju Prabhakar, Transport Secretary and CMD of KSRTC, also appeared before the court online.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while considering a contempt of court case against the State government, had directed them to appear before the court and give a firm commitment as to the mode and methods of pension payments to the retired staff.

The court recorded the submissions of the Chief Secretary and made it clear that if the payments were made as submitted by the Chief Secretary, he and the Transport Secretary need not be present in person in the next hearing.