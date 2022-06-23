14 PWD roads in Ernakulam to get a facelift

Cabinet nod for projects worth ₹47.50 crore

Not less than 14 Public Works Department (PWD) roads in the district are set to receive a facelift with the State government giving administrative sanction for projects worth ₹47.50 crore for their renovation and construction of drains.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday had accorded administrative sanction for the renovation of 48 roads, four bridges, and four buildings across the State collectively worth ₹170.47 crore.

An amount of ₹2.50 crore has been sanctioned for the renovation of the Kottappuram-Koonammavu Road in Kalamassery Assembly constituency and ₹3.50 crore for P.T. Jacob Road in Kochi Corporation. Among the roads that were allocated funds are Puthenthodu Gap Road (₹1.50 crore), Kalathara Road (₹1.75 crore), Amaravathi Road (₹2 crore), and Kumbalanghi-Kandakkadavu Road (₹1 crore).

In Perumbavoor Assembly constituency, Perumbavoor-Koovappady road has been allotted ₹5 crore for renovation. In North Paravur Assembly constituency, the Bungalowpady-Kesavathuruth-Vaniyakkadu road has been sanctioned ₹2.50 crore, the District Court Road ₹50 lakh, and the Paravur-Varappuzha road has been sanctioned ₹2.50 crore.

In Kunnathunadu Assembly constiturency, the Thaamarachaal-Malayidamthuruth road has been sanctioned ₹2.50 crore and the Mannur-Irapuram road ₹5 crore. The Muvattupuzha-Anchalpetty road in Piravom Assembly constituency has been allotted ₹5 crore while the development of the Kombara Junction along HMT Road has been allotted ₹5 crore. Similarly, the Karukutty-Azhakam road in Angamaly Assembly constituency has been allotted ₹5 crore for renovation. An amount of ₹80 lakh has been allotted for the construction of drain alongside the Kuttisahib Road in Ernakulam Assembly constituency.