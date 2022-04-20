14 kg of sea cucumber seized; two held

KOCHI

The Ernakulam flying squad of the divisional forest officer arrested two persons allegedly with 14 kg of sea cucumber from Marine Drive on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Abdul Rahman and Nabeel of Lakshadweep. They were allegedly trying to sell the item. Illegal possession and exchange of sea cucumber included in Schedule 1 Part IV (C) of the Wildlife Protection Act is prohibited.

The seized item along with the accused were handed over to Mekkapala forest station under the Kodanad forest range for further probe.

A team led by Perumbavoor flying squad range forest officer Anwar K.G., section forest officers Muhammed Kabeer and M. V. Joshy, beat forest officers Libin Xavier, Lypin K.P., C.M. Subheesh, and K. R. Rajesh, and drivers Baijukumar and K.R. Aravindakshan made the seizures.