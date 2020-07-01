14 flights to bring 2,860 evacuees today

KOCHI

01 July 2020 22:00 IST

The Cochin International Airport has scheduled 14 international arrivals on Thursday, which will bring 2,860 passengers. Air India will operate repatriation flights from Chicago and San Francisco via Delhi, said a press release here.

The airport confirmed 19 international arrival operations with 3,910 passengers on Wednesday, including an Air India flight from London and an Air Malta flight from the Mediterranean island country of Malta.

The relief operations scheduled for Thursday are: Spice Jet flights from Abu Dhabi and Jeddah, Air Arabia from Sharjah, Qatar Airways from Doha, GoAir from Muscat and Doha, Indigo from Doha, Air India Express from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, Air India from Chicago via Delhi and from San Francisco, Salam Air from Muscat, Emirates from Dubai, and Saudia from Jeddah.

