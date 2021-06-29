1,372 more test positive

Thrikkakara records highest number in district with 69 cases

Thrikkakara recorded the highest number of new cases in Ernakulam on Tuesday with 69 people testing positive from the area.

This was out of a total of 1,372 new COVID cases recorded in the district on the day. The test positivity rate stood at 10.31% when 13,302 samples were collected for testing. As many as 12,475 people are recovering from the infection in Ernakulam.

Malayattoor-Neeleswaram saw 55 new cases, Thripunithura 48, Choornikkara 39, Kalamassery 34, Keezhmad, Kumbalangi and Pallipuram 33 each, and Edathala 31. Njarakkal and Payipra recorded 29 new cases, Palluruthy 27, and Alangad 26.

A total of 1,062 recoveries were recorded, while 37,370 people remain in quarantine. Three health workers were among those who tested positive on Tuesday. While 1,370 people are hospitalised at government and private facilities, 8,212 people are recovering from the infection at home. At FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres, 1,521 people are recuperating.

As many as 1,258 people have succumbed to the infection so far in the district, going by data on the State COVID dashboard.