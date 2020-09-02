136 new patients in Ernakulam

KOCHI

02 September 2020 20:39 IST

The infected include four health workers; 119 persons recover

A total of 136 people, including five with a recent history of travel from abroad or other States, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

The newly-infected included four health workers, including one at the General Hospital in Ernakulam. As many as 119 people recovered from the disease.

A communication from the District Information Office said 16,362 people were under observation, including 89 in COVID Care Centres and 2,263 in paid quarantine centres. On Wednesday, 121 people were admitted to hospitals/first-line treatment centres, while 120 were discharged following recovery.

Advertising

Advertising

The district has 2,288 active patients. While 992 fresh samples were sent for testing, the results of 382 samples are awaited. A total of 2,566 samples were collected at private laboratories and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, plasma therapy at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, got a shot in the arm, with ₹20.2 lakh being provided by K.J. Maxi, MLA, for purchase of an Apheresis machine, from his development fund.

The machine, which will separate plasma even as blood is collected from the donor, will revolutionise the plasma therapy wing of the hospital, according to Resident Medical Officer Dr. Ganesh Mohan.