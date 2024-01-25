1,358 NDPS cases registered in city last year

January 25, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police registered 1,359 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and made 1,551 arrests in 2023.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar said this was more than the numbers during the two previous years. While 326.53 kg of ganja was seized, the flow of synthetic drugs registered an uptick as the seizures included 1,959 grams of MDMA and 283,.66 grams of hashish oil.

Mr. Akbar said the rise in numbers under the NDPS Act did not necessarily mean a surge but reflected a higher detection rate. Asked about the Narcotic Control Bureau’s recent seizure of nearly 400 LSD blots smuggled in as a foreign postal parcel from Germany, he said the city police had already been in constant touch with courier agencies after it emerged that drugs were being smuggled in as parcels. A few months ago, a meeting of around 150 courier firms was held at which they were given awareness about maintaining vigil against potential drug smuggling.

Mr. Akbar said drug peddling around a few ‘thattukadas’ (roadside eateries) that remained open late into night had been noticed, though it was not advisable to put all such eateries under the scanner.

The city police will file the chargesheet in the Kalamassery blast case within the permissible time period of 180 days as charges under the Unauthorised Activities Prevention Act have been invoked. Mr. Akbar said probe was under way into the case in which a man was arrested for allegedly taking sensitive photographs from inside Cochin Shipyard Limited and sharing them with a social media account holder.

“It is an important case, and the probe is under way the details of which cannot be shared with the media. Cyber details need to be collected for making further progress in the case,” Mr. Akbar said.

