Kochi

1,353 new infections in Ernakulam; TPR 9.88%

As many as 1,353 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Nearly 1,329 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 15 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.88%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Edathala (89), Vengoor (84), Kalamassery (56), Thrikkakara (51), Kizhakkambalam (50), Vazhakulam (34), and Pallipuram (31). Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elanji, Ernakulam North, Chengamanad, Piravom, Vaduthala, Sreemoolanagaram, Ernakulam South, Elamkulam, Karukutty, Thevara, Puthrika, Vennala, Mattancherry, Edavanakad, Thammanam, Ponekkara, Manjapra, and Maneed, according to an official release.

As many as 13,698 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday. A total of 22,531 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


