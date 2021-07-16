Kochi

1,352 test positive in Ernakulam

Around 1,352 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

Nearly 1,310 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 37 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 8.9%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Mukkannoor (39), Puthenvelikkara (37), Thrikkakara (35), Pallipuram (34), Maradu (32), Udayamperoor, Elamakkara, and Kalamassery (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Aarakuzha, Chottanikkara, Kaloor, Panampilly Nagar, Avoli, Thammanam, Ponekkara, Chottanikkara, Vaduthala, Ernakulam South, Ernakulam North, Chakkaraparambu, and Mulavukad. Around 14,151 persons in the district are under treatment after testing positive, according to an official release.


